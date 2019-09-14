“When the Doves Disappeared”, “The Cenci” on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – Finnish writer Sofi Oksanen’s “When the Doves Disappeared” is on stage at the Tehran Independent Theater while another troupe plans to perform French dramatist Antonin Artaud’s “The Cenci” at Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater tomorrow.

Hasti Hosseini is the director of “When the Doves Disappeared”, which is about Roland, a freedom fighter, and his slippery cousin, Edgar, who are fleeing from the Red Army in Communist-ruled, war-ravaged Estonia in 1941.

When the Germans arrive, Roland goes into hiding, but Edgar takes on a new identity as a loyal supporter of the Nazi regime.

Roya Mirelmi, Sara Zeinali, Amir-Reza Delavari, Elaheh Afshari, Majid Noruzi and Shahruz Delafkar are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until October 11.

Amin Sadi is the director of “The Cenci”, which tells the story of the actual late-sixteenth-century Roman nobleman, Francesco Cenci, and his daughter Beatrice.

The play dramatizes the torture that the cruel Count Cenci invoked upon his family, the family’s plot to have him murdered, and the family’s torture and execution by Catholic authorities.

Ali Keshvari, Meisam Jahangiri, Aram Nikbin, Nasim Imani, Mohammad Mohammadzadeh, Nima Mansuri and Ramak Noruzi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will be on stage until October 15.

Photo: A poster for “The Cenci”, which will be staged by Iranian director Amin Sadi.

ABU/MMS/YAW