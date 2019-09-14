Iranian shorts line up for Linz film festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of 14 Iranian films will go on screen in various sections of the 2nd Linz International Short Film Festival, which will be held in the Austrian city from November 7 to 10.

“The Role” by Farnush Samadi about a woman who accompanies her husband for an audition, “Delay” by Ali Asgari about a man and his two children who are late for their flight, and “Fault Line” by Soheil Amirsharifi about a schoolgirl who tries to hide a mistake she’s made, are among the films.

The lineup also includes “Elephant’s Shadow” by Arman Khansarian, “Reverence” by Sogol Rezvani, “That Night Raining” by Mohammad-Mehdi Baqeri and “The Day of Duty” by Ali Farahani.

“Elephant’s Shadow” tells the story of Leila whose father has only a few days left to live according to his doctors. His only concern is for his daughter’s welfare as he knows how difficult life can be for a divorcee in Tehran. Leila decides to plan a scenario for her dad so that he can die peacefully.

“Reverence” is about Rana who is in love with her co-actor Bahram, and decides to run away from reality on the last night of their play.

“That Night Raining” is about a man whose wife wakes him up at midnight and states that someone is in their home.

The festival will also screen “In Between” by Aliyar Rasti about a woman who is under investigation for a crime, “Funfair” by Kaveh Mazaheri about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money, and “The Woman I Was” by Azadeh Salimian about a pregnant woman who is spending a sleepless night.

“Aorta” by Saeid Zarei and “The Crossing” by Sara Ghafurian will also be screened in the official competition of the festival, while “Beyond the Fence” by Arman Qolipur and “Finish Line” by Saeid Mayahi will go on screen in the documentary section.

The Linz International Short Film Festival aims at supporting young, talented and independent filmmakers and giving them the opportunity to present their creations in a professional setting.

Photo: A scene from “The Role” by Farnush Samadi.

