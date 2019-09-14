Books from Iran nominated for IBBY Honor List

TEHRAN – Three Iranian books have been nominated in three sections of the Honor List of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), the Children’s Book Council of Iran announced on Saturday.

“The Monster’s Shadow” written by Abbas Jahangirian has been selected for the writing section and “An Umbrella with White Butterflies” written by Farhad Hassanzadeh and illustrated by Ghazaleh Bigdelu was picked for the illustration section.

A Persian translation of American author Brendan Wenzel’s “They All Saw a Cat” by Keyvan Abidi Ashtiani was nominated in the translation section.

The selected books will be inscribed on the IBBY Honor List, which is a biennial selection of outstanding, recently published books, and the authors, translators and illustrators of the books will receive honorary diplomas during the 37th IBBY World Congress.

The IBBY World Congress 2020 will be held in Moscow, Russia from September 5 to 7 on the theme “The Great Big World through Children’s Books: National and Foreign”.

The IBBY Honor List is one of the most widespread and effective ways of furthering IBBY’s objective of encouraging international understanding through children’s literature.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of the Iranian books nominated for the IBBY Honor List.

ABU/MMS/YAW