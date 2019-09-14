Composer Kayhan Kalhor to collaborate in Dormishian’s new film “We Are Forced”

TEHRAN – Composer and kamancheh virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor will be collaborating with filmmaker Reza Dormishian by composing music for his new movie “We Are Forced”.

This is Kalhor’s second cooperation with Dormishian after his acclaimed movie “Lanturi”, a public relations team for the movie announced on Saturday.

A cast of Iran’s A-list actors including Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Jaleh Olov, Negar Javaherian, Babak Karimi and Homayun Ershadi stars in the film, whose shooting has recently been completed.

No details of the film’s plot have been published so far.

Four-time Grammy Award nominee Kalhor won the Artist Award at the WOMEX Awards in Finland this year.

WOMEX – the World Music Expo – is the most extensive international music meeting in the world and the biggest conference of the global music scene, featuring a trade fair, talks, films and a showcase festival.

He was also one of the two winners of the Isaac Stern Human Spirit Award at the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition in 2018.

Kalhor is a founding member of the Silk Road Ensemble, a multinational collective of renowned performers and composers from more than 20 countries.

Photo: Kayhan Kalhor performs in the concert “The Silent City” at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on April 15, 2019. (Mehr/Majid Haqdoost)

