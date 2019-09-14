Fereidun Jeirani’s “Agitation” to screen in Europe

TEHRAN – “The Agitation” by director Fereidun Jeirani will be screened in Europe during October.

The film will go on screen in several cities in Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands and England, the Persian service of ISNA reported on Saturday.

Jeirani along with several actors are scheduled to travel to the counties to promote the romance-thriller film.

Starring Bahram Radan, Mahnaz Afshar and Mehran Ahmadi, the film is about Bardia and Barbod, twin brothers who have always been in competition with each other since childhood.

Photo: Bahram Radan acts in a scene from “The Agitation” directed by Fereidun Jeirani.

