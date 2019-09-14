POGC, Petropars ink $440m gas deal

TEHRAN - Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing Iran’s giant South Pars gas field, signed a $440-million deal with an Iranian company called Petropars on Saturday for development of Belal gas field which is located east of South Pars in the Persian Gulf.

As reported by Shana, with the implementation of the offshore project which is scheduled to be carried out over a 34-month period, the field’s output will reach 500 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) of sour gas.

Under the signed contract, Petropars is required to drill eight wells, construct and install a wellhead jacket, build and install a platform with a capacity of producing 500 mcf/d, and construct a submarine pipeline of approximately 20 kilometers.

The contractor will also be responsible for conducting future tenders to determine subcontractors to manufacture necessary equipment.

According to Reza Dehghan, the NIOC deputy director for development and engineering affairs, the produced gas in Belal field will be transferred to Platform C of South Pars Phase 12 and, after processing, will be sent to the phase’s onshore refinery via a sea pipeline.

Belal Gas Field is located east of South Pars in the Persian Gulf and 90 km southwest of Lavan Island.

EF/MA



PHOTO: Managing Director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) Mohammad Meshkinfam (L) and Managing Director of Petropars Hamidreza Masoudi (R) signing the deal for development of Belal gas field on Saturday in the presence of Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh (C).

