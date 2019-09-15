Vancouver festival picks Iranian films

TEHRAN – Five Iranian films will go on screen in various sections of the Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada.

Reza Mirkarimi’s acclaimed drama “Castle of Dreams” and Ali Jaberansari’s film “Tehran: City of Love” will be screened in the official competition of the festival, which will be held from September 26 to October 11.

“Castle of Dreams” is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

“Tehran: City of Love” follows the stories of Mina, who is unhappy about her weight, Hessam, a retired bodybuilder who trains older men, and Vahid, who sings at funerals and weddings.

Short movies and animations “Freedom of Breath” by Yasin Farrokhi about a young woman’s life in Iran and “Tangle” by Maliheh Gholamzadeh about a woman who flees her bombed-out home in a war-torn city will also go on screen.

“Song Sparrow”, a co-production between Iran and Denmark by Iranian director Farzaneh Omidvarnia about a group of refugees who by themselves try to reach a safe country in search of a better life, will also compete in the short film section.

The festival will also screen “Coup 53”, a decade-long investigation into the U.S.-designed 1953 coup against the government of Mohammad Mosaddeq in Iran.

Directed by Taqi Amirani, the documentary is a co-production between Iran and the UK.

Photo: A scene from “Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi.

