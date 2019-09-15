Tehran’s Book City to review C. Beiser’s studies on German Romanticism

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Book City Institute will organize a session on Tuesday to review German scholar Frederick C. Beiser’s book “The Romantic Imperative: The Concept of Early German Romanticism”.

The book has been translated into Persian by Masud Azarfaam and published by Qoqonus Publications in Tehran.

Translator Azarfaam along with experts Meysam Sefidkhosh and Masud Hosseini will be delivering lectures at the review session.

Beiser is a professor of philosophy at Syracuse University in New York. He is one of the leading English-language scholars of German idealism.

“The Early Romantics met resistance from artists and academics alike in part because they defied the conventional wisdom that philosophy and the arts must be kept separate,” Amazon has written on its website about the book.

“Indeed, as the literary component of Romanticism has been studied and celebrated in recent years, its philosophical aspect has receded from view. This book, by one of the most respected scholars of the Romantic era, offers an explanation of Romanticism that not only restores but enhances understanding of the movement’s origins, development, aims, and accomplishments, and of its continuing relevance,” it adds.

Photo: The front cover of the Persian translation of Frederick C. Beiser’s book “The Romantic Imperative: The Concept of Early German Romanticism”.

