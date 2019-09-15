Iranian football commentator suspended until further notice for awful blunder

TEHRAN – Iranian long-standing football commentator Alireza Alifar has been suspended until further notice after making an awful blunder during live coverage of La Liga game Real Madrid and Levante.

Alifar said Levante’s No. 17 player is Seyed Jalal Hosseini while Nikola Vukcevic plays with this number in the La Liga side.

Jalal Hosseini is Iran’s Persepolis captain and the mistake quickly went viral across social media.

Public relation of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting made an announcement that Alifar will no longer commentate in the TV.