E-Commerce Development Center to launch electronic signature next month

TEHRAN- E-Commerce Development Center of Iran will launch electronic signature system for order registration process in the next Iranian calendar month (starts on September 23), the chairman of the center announced in a press conference held at the place of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade on Sunday.

Elaborating on the activities of E-Commerce Development Center, Ali Rahbari said this center is active in three sectors of e-commerce, e-government, and electronic certificate.

Mentioning the first sector, which is e-commerce, the official said that policy making and setting regulations are two pillars of this sector for which platforms bylaws have been already approved.

About the second sector, Rahbari said that some pillars such as integrated system of commerce and electronic logistic system have been defined.

And for the third sector, the official said that developing application of electronic signature and facilitating signature process are the major parts of this sector.

Complaining about high use of paper in the administrative processes in the country, he said that to tackle this problem, E-Commerce Development Center is acting as a pioneer to omit paper in such processes through applying electronic signature.

MA/MA