Iran Greco-Roman wrestler Abdvali wins bronze at world championships
September 15, 2019
TEHRAN – Saeid Abdvali from Iran claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 Wrestling World Championships (WWC) in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Sunday.
He defeated Ukraine’s Iurii Shkriuba 7-0 in the 82kg class bronze medal match.
Qian Haitao from China also won a bronze after defeating Nurbek Khashimbekov from Uzbekistan.
Gold medal went to Georgian Lasha Gobadze who defeated Azerbaijan’s Rafig Huseynov 5-3 in the final.
The top six finishers in each weight class will earn the Olympics berth.
The 2019 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from 14 September to 22 September, 2019.
About 1,000 wrestlers from 102 countries compete in the competition.
