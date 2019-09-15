Iran Greco-Roman wrestler Abdvali wins bronze at world championships

TEHRAN – Saeid Abdvali from Iran claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 Wrestling World Championships (WWC) in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

He defeated Ukraine’s Iurii Shkriuba 7-0 in the 82kg class bronze medal match.

Qian Haitao from China also won a bronze after defeating Nurbek Khashimbekov from Uzbekistan.

Gold medal went to Georgian Lasha Gobadze who defeated Azerbaijan’s Rafig Huseynov 5-3 in the final.

The top six finishers in each weight class will earn the Olympics berth.

The 2019 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from 14 September to 22 September, 2019.

About 1,000 wrestlers from 102 countries compete in the competition.