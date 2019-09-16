Khorshid film festival to review German shorts

TEHRAN – A lineup of 17 short movies by German filmmakers will be screened at the 7th edition of the Khorshid Independent and Experimental Film Festival, the organizers announced on Monday.

“A Year along the Geostationary Orbit” by Felix Dierich, “Three Casualties” by Jens Pecho and “Sara the Dancer” by Tim Ellrich are among the films.

The lineup also includes “The Wolf Fearing the Wolf”, “Darkness” and “The Effect of Cannonry on Thunderclouds”, all co-directed by Juliane Jaschnow and Stefanie Schroeder.

“Cold Valley” and “Umbra”, both co-directed by Johannes Krell and Florian Fischer will also go on screen at the festival.

The Khorshid Independent and Experimental Film Festival, which aims at supporting independent filmmakers and developing the production of experimental films, will be held at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran from September 30 to October 3.

Photo: A scene from “Sara the Dancer” by German director Tim Ellrich.

ABU/MMS/YAW