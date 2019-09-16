Tom Stoppard’s “A Separate Peace” to go on stage in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The Bistun Theater Group led by Iranian actor and director Kurosh Soleimani plans to perform Czech-born British playwright Tom Stoppard’s “A Separate Peace” at Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater during November.

Soleimani has renamed the play “The White Silence” to perform it in Iran.

The play is about John Brown, who goes to a country nursing home with a case of money expecting hotel-style service. He’s a kind of a dropout who is bound to be a puzzle to a profession geared to treating the sick, since he is not physically ill and apparently is not mentally ill, either.

“The White Silence” will remain on stage for one month.

Photo: Iranian director Kurosh Soleimani in an undated photo.

