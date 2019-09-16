Very nice to score four goals in my debut: Gucci

TEHRAN – PEC Zwolle forward Reza Ghoochannejhad says that he is very happy to score four goals in his debut.

Gucci made a historic return to the Eredivisie on Sunday. The striker came off the bench to score four goals as PEC Zwolle came from behind to defeat RKC Waalwijk 6-2.

Gucci made history since he is the first player in Eredivisie history with four goals after coming on as a substitute.

“We had to do something. As a team, we played very well in the second half, this tastes like more. I am very happy because I had a very good debut,” Ghoochannejhad said after the match.

Ghoochannejhad joined Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle from APOEL Nicosia in early September.

"I was well received here from day one. I came here because it was easy to acclimatize. I am feeling good being here,” he added.

Zwolle sit 12th in 18-team league with seven points from six matches.