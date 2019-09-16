Film scores by Alfred Newman up for discussion at Tehran center 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center will be hosting a session on Thursday to review film scores by prominent American composer Alfred Newman (1900–1970).

Iranian musician and scholar Nasrollah Davudi is scheduled to discuss a number of Newman’s works during the session.

Newman was born in New Haven, Connecticut. He is known for his work on “All About Eve” (1950), “How the West Was Won” (1962) and “Camelot” (1967).

In a career spanning more than four decades, Newman composed the scores for over 200 motion pictures. From his start as a music prodigy, he came to be regarded as a respected figure in the history of film music.

He won nine Academy Awards and was nominated 43 times, contributing to the Newmans being the extended family with the most Academy Award nominations, totaling 92 nominations in various music categories.

“Wuthering Heights”, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”, “The Mark of Zorro”, “How Green Was My Valley”, “The Song of Bernadette” and “Captain from Castile” are among his other noteworthy credits.

Newman and two of his fellow composers, Max Steiner and Dimitri Tiomkin, were considered the “three godfathers of film music”.

Photo: A poster for a review session for Alfred Newman’s film scores at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

