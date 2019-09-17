Iranian photographer Babak Mehrafshar wins Gold Medal at Turkish contest

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Babak Mehrafshar has won the FIAP Gold Medal at the Skylife International Photography Contest in Turkey.

He received the honor for his long-shot picture “Magnificence of Desert” depicting a man walking in a desert, the organizers have announced.

Es’haq Aqai also from Iran won the Bronze Medal of the contest with his photo “My Grandmother”.

The Grand Prize of the contest was given to Chinese photographer Fei Xie for “My Heart Is Flying”.

The awards ceremony will be organized on September 26.

The Skylife International Photography Contest is organized by Turkish Airlines.

Photo: “Magnificence of Desert” by Iranian photographer Babak Mehrafshar the FIAP Gold Medal at the Skylife International Photography Contest in Turkey.

