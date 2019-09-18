Troupes from Iran to perform at Armenia High Fest

TEHRAN – Seven Iranian theater troupes will compete in the 17th HIGH FEST International Performing Arts Festival, which will be held in Yerevan, Armenia from October 1 to 8.

Director Amir Asani will stage “Ilion, The History of Destruction” and “Woyzeck” will be directed by Qasem Tangsirinejad and Mahsa Rahsepar, Albert Beigjani, an Iranian member of the festival’s selecting board, told the Persian service of MNA on Tuesday.

Magical Dolls led by director Zahra Moridi will perform “Deep in the Ocean”, while Deemak led by Beigjani will stage “Marshmallow”.

Directors Sohrab Khajenejad and Firuzeh Modir Khorasani from Mashhad along with their troupe Namik will stage “Stories of My Homeland”. Meisam Moradi’s troupe Darya from Nahavand will perform “Dream”.

Oynar, a troupe led by director Mehdi Salehyar from the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, is scheduled to perform “Yashil”.

Over 50 troupes from countries across the world including Korea, Russia, the U.S., Brazil, Italy, the UK, Sweden and Poland will attend the festival, which will be held in the two sections of stage and street performances.

Photo: A poster for the 17th HIGH FEST International Performing Arts Festival.

