“Yeva” to hit silver screens in U.S.

TEHRAN – Iranian-Armenian filmmaker Anahid Abad’s acclaimed drama “Yeva” will go on screen in New York, on October 25, Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation announced on Wednesday.

Venera Films, a U.S.-based film distribution company, is the international distributor of the film, which will be screened in Los Angeles on November 1.

Produced by Farabi and the National Cinema Center of Armenia, the film tells the story of Yeva, a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh after her husband’s tragic death, and takes refuge in one of the villages in the Karabakh region. She is a complete stranger in this ballgame and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise.

“Yeva” was Armenia’s submission to the 90th Academy Awards, but it did not make the shortlist.

The film has been awarded in several international festivals, including best film awards at the Arpa International Film Festival in Los Angeles last November and the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival in Armenia last July.

Photo: A poster for the U.S. premiere of director Anahid Abad’s film “Yeva”.

ABU/YAW

