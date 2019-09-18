Spanish festival picks “Stairs” from Iran 

TEHRAN – Iranian animation “Stairs” by Siamak Vahed will be competing in Prime the Animation, a festival running in the Spanish city of Valencia from October 3 to 6, Iran’s Experimental and Documentary Film Center (EDFC) announced on Wednesday.

“Stairs” will be competing with movies from Mexico, Germany, Estonia, India and several other countries.

The event is a student festival looking for new talents.

Photo: A scene from animation “Stairs” by Siamak Vahed.

