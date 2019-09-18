GDP growth at 0.4% in Q1

TEHRAN- Iran's growth of gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 0.4 percent in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), Iranian Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Farhad Dejpasand announced on Wednesday.

The minister said that despite the U.S. sanctions the country’s economy is stable and moving forward, IRIB reported.

The official also noted that the agriculture sector has also experienced an over six percent growth in the mentioned time span.

Back in June, the World Bank (WB) in its latest world economic outlook report “Global Economic Prospects” predicted a -4.5 percent growth for the country’ GDP in 2019 but expected it to experience one percent of GDP growth in 2021.

EF/MA