WHO Iran receives special award from vice president on emergency response

TEHRAN - The World Health Organization (WHO) in the Islamic Republic of Iran has received a special award from the National Medical Emergency Organization on the occasion of celebrating the 44th anniversary of the establishment of the Emergency Medical Service in Iran for its “outstanding efforts and valuable supports” to the country in time of emergencies.

Dr Christoph Hamelmann, the WHO Representative in Iran received the award from Dr Ishaq Jahnagir, the Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran who expressed appreciation to WHO as the leading UN agency for health in Iran with special mandate to respond to health emergencies in the country.

Dr Saeed Namaki, the Minister of Health and Medical Education also said that the pre-hospital emergency services in Iran are to be equipped with new ambulances and air ambulance equipment in the near future.

Dr Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the National Emergency Medical Organization added: “This year, marks the 44th anniversary of the establishment of the Iranian Pre-hospital emergency organization. Throughout these years, the number of emergency medical services have been increased from only 70, to more than 3300”.

“Iran has also improved its ranking based WHO criteria and is now recognized as one the few countries to have their 1 pre-hospital emergency services” Dr Kolivand underscored.

In April 2019, WHO airlifted essential medical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to the growing health needs of thousands of people who had been displaced as a result of heavy flooding in many provinces in the country. The supplies included trauma, health, cholera and non-communicable disease kits and other commodities requested by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

WHO, in close collaboration with other UN agencies, continues to support emergency preparedness measures in the country, including a hospital emergency preparedness workshop this month.