Team Melli unchanged in FIFA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran national football team have remained unchanged at number 23 in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Iran still are the best Asian football team in Asia while Japan moved up two spots to 31st.

Korea Republic, at 37th, remained as the Continent’s third highest ranked side, while Australia moved up two spots to 44.

Belgium remain top of the ranking, followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be released on October 24.