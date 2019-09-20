IDRO invests nearly $12m in southeast Iran since March

TEHRAN- Iran’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) has invested over 500 billion rials (about $11.9 million) for launching and completing industrial projects in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019), according to a deputy at the organization.

Mohammadreza Abdollahi, the deputy director of IDRO for planning, said in line with the policies and plans of the Ministry of Industry for developing deprived regions, 700 billion rials (about $16.6 million) is also predicted to be invested by this organization in the industrial projects of the province by the yearend, Shata reported.

The official further said that IDRO’s projects in Sistan-Baluchestan are in need of foreign currency resources and supply of machinery.

