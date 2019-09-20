Trump begging for a meeting with Rouhani: Hezbollah chief

TEHRAN – Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump is begging for a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

He also said the Yemeni attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities on September 14 had a great international repercussion.

The Hezbollah secretary general also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did whatever was in his power to win the election but he failed.

To win the election, the Hezbollah chief said, Netanyahu ordered aerial attacks inside Iraq and tried to trigger a war against Lebanon with a support by the United States among other things.

He also said the result of parliamentary elections in Israel proved structural problems within the Zionist regime’s system as the regime is aging.

However, Nasrallah said, the result of the election is not important for the Hezbollah because the policies followed by the Israeli party and coalition leaders are all against Arabs, especially Palestinians.



