Tehran to host 3rd FUELEX expo on Sept. 22-25

TEHRAN – The 3nd International Exhibition of Fuel Stations and Related Industries (FUELEX) is due to be held during September 22-25, at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRIB reported.

According to Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the exhibition is aimed at supporting domestic production, resilient economy and linking the country’s academic sector with the industry.

The 2nd edition of the exhibition was held in February 21-24, at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Over 60 domestic companies and 12 foreign exhibitors from various countries including Japan, Malaysia, and Turkey participated in the second edition of the exhibition.

With 115 million liters per day of gasoline production, Iran is one of the biggest producers of the commodity in the region and world, according to Hosseinzadeh.

“More than 100 million liters of oil products are distributed through fuel stations nationwide on a daily basis,” he said.

