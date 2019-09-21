Rouhani felicitates Armenia on Independence Day

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Armenia’s Independence Day in two separate messages to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In his messages, President Rouhani expressed the hope that Iran-Armenia relations would grow considering the two sides’ close bonds and potential, Tasnim reported on Saturday.

He also wished welfare and prosperity for the people of Armenia.

In February, Prime Minister Pashinian paid a visit to Iran and met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed Armenia as a good neighbor of Iran, stressing that the two nations should maintain friendly ties despite the U.S. plots.

“Contrary to what the U.S. desires, the ties between Iran and Armenia should be strong, persistent and friendly,” the Leader stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei also described the increased cooperation and friendly relations as a duty to be conducted in favor of common interests of Iran and Armenia, saying, “Of course, the U.S. is completely unreliable and always tries to cause sedition, corruption, conflict and war; they are against the relations between Iran and Armenia and they oppose the interests of the nations. However, in response, we need to strengthen our relations and cooperation.”

MH/PA