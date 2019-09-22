Tehran center to review Italian translation of Al-Sadr’s book on religions

TEHRAN – “Le religioni al servizio dell’umanità”, an Italian translation of Lebanese-Iranian philosopher and Shia religious leader Musa al-Sadr’s book “Religions at the Service of Humanity” will be reviewed in a session, which will be organized at Tehran’s Book City Institute on September 28.

Carlo Cereti, former Italian cultural attaché in Tehran, Raffaele Mauriello, an assistant professor at the Faculty of Persian Literature and Foreign Languages at Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran, and a number Iranian literati will attend the session.

Translated into Italian by Mirko Colleoni, the book has been published in 2019 by Il Cerchio, a Rimini-based publishing house specializing in the publication of texts from the spiritual traditions, fantasy essays and medieval culture.

Musa al-Sadr, also known as Imam Musa Sadr, disappeared with two aides in August 1978 on his way to attend ceremonies commemorating Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi’s ascent to power.

When he was not seen in Tripoli, it was said he had left for Italy. While his fate is not known, it was widely suspected that he was kidnapped at the behest of Gaddafi, who may have viewed him as a religious rival.

Photo: Front cover of the Italian version of Musa al-Sadr’s book “Religions at the Service of Humanity”.

