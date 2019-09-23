Films from Iran line up for Brazilian festival 

TEHRAN – A lineup of 22 Iranian movies will compete in the various sections of the 1st edition of the Alter do Chão Film Festival, which will be held in the Brazilian city of Santarém from October 21 to 27.

“Termite” by Masud Hatami, “One Night in Tehran” by Farhad Najafi and “Daughters of Winter” by Solmaz Etemad have been selected to go on screen in the main section of the festival.

Etemad’s short films “Doof”, “Cellmate” and “White Tree” will also be screened at the festival.

The lineup also includes Yasser Talebi’s acclaimed documentary “Beloved” as well as short films “Red Eyes” by Shahram Kharazmi, “A Beautiful Woman” by Seyyed Sajjad Musavi, “The Café” by Javad Hakami and “It Rains for You” by Mehdi Delkhasteh.

“Fishnet and the Fish” co-directed by Ali Nikfar and Saeid Mayahi, “Noon” by Mohammad-Ali Najimi, “Loneliness” and “Unknown”, both by Azar Faramarzi, “Separation” by Hossein Tarkjush and “Time to Change” by Maryam Rahimi are also among the films.

The festival will also screen “The City of Honey” by Moein Ruholamini, “A Trivial Thing” by Seyyed Morteza Sabzeqaba, “Warm Autumn Night” by Mohammad Sharifi-Asl and “The Last Embrace” and “Slaughter”, both by Saman Hosseinpur.

Photo: A scene from “Termite” by Masud Hatami.

