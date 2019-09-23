IRICA opens office at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has opened a representative office at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds in order to facilitate custom operations for exhibitors and participants of international exhibitions in the country.

As reported by IRNA, the office, which was officially opened on Sunday, is aimed to facilitate customs services and commodity clearance for the exhibitors.

According to Iran’s new deputy industry minister in trade affairs, Hossein Modares Khiabani, the office is going to operate only for clearing commodities which are going to be exhibited in events or are needed for international exhibitions.

Iran International Exhibition Company holds about 90 exhibitions annually, according to the Managing Director of the company, Bahman Hosseinzadeh.

“The [representative] office has been launched in accordance with the existing customs conventions in order to encourage the presence of foreign companies in these exhibitions and their cooperation with Iranian companies,” Hosseinzadeh said.

“The office provides important services to companies intending to import technology into Iran, and in the face of the U.S. sanctions this step can have a significant impact on developing the country’s industry,” he added.

