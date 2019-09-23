CBI governor visits Kuwait to attend intl. banking conference

TEHRAN – The governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) traveled to Kuwait on Monday to attend an international banking conference in the neighboring country, IRNA reported.

“Today [September 23] I attended an international banking conference in Kuwait upon an invitation from the governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait,” Abdolnasser Hemmati wrote in an Instagram post.

Hemmati has also held talks with the chief bankers of other neighboring countries on the sidelines of the event.

The official noted that in the conference several important issues were raised including the political and economic challenges of the banking system.

“Two major issues were mainly focused in the event, one of which was the pace of technology growth and how the banking system should adapt to technological developments, and the second was the rapid growth of corporate debts that, with its current growth rate, in up to 20 years it will exceed 500 percent of the total global GDP,” he said.

The conference was attended by the governors of the central banks of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan.

EF/MA



