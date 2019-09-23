Preparation goes according to plan: Iran’s NPC chief

TEHRAN – President of Iran Paralympic Committee (NPN) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa says that their preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games goes according to plan.

Iranian athletes have earned 34 quota places so far. Khosravi Vafa says they are going to send 103 athletes to Tokyo 2020.

“We will announce our delegation within the next three months. All I can say is that our preparation goes according to plan,” Khosravi Vafa told reporters on the sideline of 17th General Assembly of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee on Monday.

“As I’ve already said, we are going to be among the 10 top countries in Tokyo 2020, however, it depends on the other teams’ performance in the games. For example, Brazil finished in seventh place in London 2012 Paralympic Games but they came eighth four years later in their home. It shows that many countries are working hard and have invested on Paralympic sports,” he added.

Iran sent a record number of competitors to Rio 2016, being represented by 110 athletes in 12 sports.

The Iranian athletes won eight gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals and finished in 15th place.

Iran's best performance at the Paralympic Games since they made their debut at Seoul in 1988 was at London 2012 when they finished 11th with a total of 24 medals, including 10 gold.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are set to be the biggest and best yet with around 4,400 Para athletes from more than 160 countries taking part in 22 sports.