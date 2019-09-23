Photographs represent connection between humanity, architecture

TEHRAN – A collection of 68 photos representing the connection between life and humanity, and architecture are on display at Avaye Honar Gallery in Tehran.

The photos were taken by 26 students of architecture and several other photographers during an art project led by veteran photographer Mohammad-Mehdi Shirvanian, the gallery announced in a press release on Monday.

“I teach photography to the students of architecture at the Tehran University of Art, and naturally, the collection has been influenced by their architectural outlook,” Shirvanian said during the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Friday.

“This exhibition intends to explore the hidden levels of life and the desire to enjoy life in Iran,” he noted.

He said that students can learn the techniques of photography from books and other media, so he directed his focus during his classes on developing a special idea through the collection.

“If we look at the photographs from the sociologic and semiotic points of view, we arrive at the subject of the exhibition: the connection between life and humanity, and architecture,” Shirvanian said.

The exhibition titled “Outlook” will appear to be impressive if visitors have knowledge of sociology and semiotics, he added.

The photos have been selected for the showcase by a team of five art experts in three stages from among 500 submissions.

Among the photographers are Mohsen Ashuri, Azin Ehteshami, Yeganeh Ahmadian, Maral Tutunchi, Fradin Tahmasbi, Farzad Zerehdaran, Sormeh Niku, Iman Mohammadi and Hossein Qazi.

The exhibition will run until October 1 at the gallery located at 1 Panahi Alley, Bosnia and Herzegovina St. off Fereshteh St.

Photo: People visit “Outlook”, an exhibition of photography by the students of architecture from the Tehran University of Art, at Avaye Honar Gallery in Tehran on September 20, 2019. (Honaronline/Sara Sassani)



