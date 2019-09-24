Iran ready to reconstruct Syria’s oil, petchem industries: Zanganeh

TEHRAN- During his meeting with Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resource Ali Suleiman Ghanem on Tuesday, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh expressed his country’s readiness to contribute to reconstruction of oil and petrochemical industries in Syria, IRIB reported.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Zanganeh mentioned expansion of cooperation between the two countries as one of the main pillars of the meeting and said the more stability returning to Syria the more presence of Iranian companies will be witnessed in that country for its reconstruction.

Iranian private sector can play some significant role in manufacturing of equipment and machinery and also industrial units in the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors of Syria, Iranian minister added.

Ghanem, who came to Iran on invitation of Zanganeh for visiting Iran’s gas and petrochemical industries in the southwest port city of Assaluyeh and also to visit Iran’s 13th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment (IRAN PLAST 2019), briefed the reporters upon his visit to Assaluyeh, saying, “I had heard that Iran’s energy industry is very huge, but when I visited South Pars installations in Assaluyeh yesterday, I was astonished by Iranian capabilities.”

MA/MA