“Tehran: City of Love” wins award at Hungarian festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ali Jaberansari’s film “Tehran: City of Love” won the International Ecumenical Jury Prize at the 16th CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival in the Hungarian city, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The film follows the stories of Mina, who is unhappy about her weight, Hessam, a retired bodybuilder who trains older men, and Vahid, who sings at funerals and weddings.

“The Lighthouse” by Robert Eggers from Canada won the grand prize of the festival, while “Monos”, a co-production between Colombia and Argentina by Colombian director Alejandro Landes, was named best film.



“Tehran: City of Love” has been awarded at several international events, including the Beijing International Film Festival and the Sofia International Film Festival.

Photo: A scene from “Tehran: City of Love” by Iranian director Ali Jaberansari.

