TEHRAN- Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resource Ali Suleiman Ghanem said that his country welcomes presence of Iranian companies in the Syrian projects, reiterating that Syria needs Iran as a real friend for its reconstruction, IRNA reported.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting of Iran-Syria Joint Economic Committee held at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Tuesday.

He said many visits of the Iranian and Syrian officials to the other country have strengthened economic cooperation between the two sides and stressed the necessity of expanding bilateral economic ties.

The official further noted that the two sides’ governments should lay the ground for signing cooperation contracts, adding that exhibitions can play some essential role for implementation of the inked contracts.

Addressing the same gathering, Syrian Ambassador to Iran Adnan Mahmoud said the Syrian government considers Iranian private sector its main partner in the reconstruction and economic projects.

“Doors of the Syrian Embassy in Tehran is always open to the Iranian companies”, he further highlighted.

Economic ties should be promoted like political relations

The Syrian minister also met Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani at the place of Iran’s Industry Ministry on Tuesday, Shata reported.

In the meeting, Ghanem expressed satisfaction over expansion of cooperation between Iran and Syria and said that economic ties between the two countries should be expanded as the level of their political relations.

“Iran-Syria relation is old, strategic and very significant and we highly welcome cooperation with Iranians”, he stressed.

Referring to Syria’s mining capacities, the minister said; “There are about 20 billion tons of mineral reserves in Syria and we are sure that in the framework of the bilateral cooperation we can rely on the Iranian technology and equipment for development of this sector.”

Rahmani, for his part, said, “Given the existing potentials in terms of minerals and mining industries we can have some vast cooperation in this sector.”

“We enjoy engineering capabilities and necessary equipment in mining sector and are ready to cooperate with Syria in any related field”, the minister added.

MA/MA