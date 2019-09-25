Asian Film Festival Barcelona picks movies from Iran

TEHRAN – A lineup of 10 Iranian films will go on screen in various sections of the 7th Asian Film Festival Barcelona (AFFBCN), which will take place in the Spanish city from October 4 to November 10.

“Reza” by Alireza Motamedi, “The Dark Room” by Ruhollah Hejazi, “Astigmatism” by Majidreza Mostafavi and “Orange Days” by Arash Lahuti are among the films.

“Reza” tells the story of a divorced man named Reza who is trying to adapt to his new life after a divorce while he finds a new romance.

“The Dark Room” is about Haleh and Farhad, who together with their 5-year-old son, Amir, have recently moved into a new complex. Amir is lost in the desert in front of the complex, however, his parents find him soon. Later, Amir tells his father that someone has seen his body and this makes Farhad very upset and he goes looking for a suspect who has sexually abused his little boy.

“Astigmatism” tells the story of a man who has returned after a few years of separation from his family and wants to take back his house from his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. His son, who farms leeches in the basement and hopes to get rich by doing that, tries to reconcile his father with his mother to stay at home.

“Orange Days” tells the story of Aban, the only female contractor in the cutthroat and male-dominated orange harvesting industry, who enters a competition to win a large contract.

The lineup also includes “Orduckly” by Behruz Gharibpur, “Pastarioni” by Soheil Movafaq, “First Autograph for Rana” by Ali Zhakan and “Footwork” by Mazdak Mirabedini.

The festival will also screen “Wild Jonquils” by Rahbar Qanbari, “Yeva”, a co-production between Iran and Armenia by Anahid Abad.

Over 100 films from 25 countries on the Asian continent will go on screen at the AFFBCN.

Photo: A scene from “Astigmatism” by Majidreza Mostafavi.

