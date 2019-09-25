Chekhov’s “Bear” on stage in English at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mohammad Pakdel-Javan staged celebrated Russian author Anton Chekhov’s play “The Bear: A Joke in One Act” in English at Divare Chaharom Theater in Tehran on Monday.

The one-act comedic play is about Mrs. Elena Popova who is mourning her dead husband Nicholas. She is consoled by her servant Luka who want her to move on in life.

One day Gregory Smirnov, a moneylender who is seeking to recover his loan from Elena’s husband enters her home. He claims that he needs his money back and that he himself had borrowed money from a bank. But Elena says that she does not have the money and asks him to come back in a few days. However, Smirnov insists that he needs the money urgently.

This leads them to an argument with name-calling, insults and finally a duel.

Pakdel-Javan, Roshanak Rezai and Ayat Nattaj are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until October 22.

Photo: A poster for Anton Chekhov’s play “The Bear: A Joke in One Act” on stage by director Mohammad Pakdel-Javan at Divare Chaharom Theater in Tehran.

ABU/MMS/YAW



