Italian pavilion at ATMAK I FARM exhibition

Italy is the only foreign country participating, with a national pavilion, at Atmak I Farm exhibition 2019 in Tehran (International Exhibition of Agriculture, Irrigation Systems, Agriculture Machinery, Inputs, Horticulture and Gardening, and Related Industries) from 24th till 27 September 2019.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Ali Tahmasebi, accompanied by the Director General for Agricultural Mechanization, Kambiz Abbasi.

The Italian Trade Commission Pavilion ( ITA Agency) , in collaboration with FEDERUNACOMA, the Italian National Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers, is spread over an area of 70 square meters and includes an orientation service center for visitors. Two in-depth market researches have also been prepared to better frame and evaluate the opportunities in the sector for italian companies:

- Survey on the Iranian market of agricultural machineries & equipment;

- Survey on the Iranian market of agricultural products.

About 10 italian companies were present at the fair through their agents or with direct presence.

The Italian participation aims to confirm and strengthen the image of Made in Italy among the Iranian companies, in an economic context in which new challenges are fueled by the limitations imposed by the american sanctioning regime. Although Italian exports to Iran in agricultural mechanics have recorded a marked decrease during 2018 the market share monitored has remained substantially unchanged (9%) and the trend for the first half of 2019 seems to confirm the position held.

ATMAK - iFarm exhibition, which is establishing itself as an important international event for the Iranian market, has seen the number of participants double compared to the previous edition.