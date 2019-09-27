Zarif invites all regional states to join Hormuz Peace Endeavor

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz called “Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE)”.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said that the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

During his speech at the 74th UN General Assembly, President Hassan Rouhani said, “Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor.”

He added, “The Coalition for Hope is based on important principles such as compliance with the goals and principles of the United Nations, mutual respect, equal footing, dialog and understanding, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, inviolability of international borders, the peaceful settlement of all disputes, and more importantly, the two fundamental principles of non-aggression and non-interference in the domestic affairs of each other. The presence of the United Nations is necessary for the creation of an international umbrella in support of the Coalition for Hope.”

NA/PA