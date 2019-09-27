Maintaining regional peace is core of Iran’s policy, defense chief says

TEHRAN – Defense Minister Amir Hatami has said that Iran’s principled policy is maintaining peace, stability and security in the region.

In a phone conversation with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub on Friday, Hatami called for expansion of cooperation in line with maintaining regional peace, stability and security.

He noted that the Syrian Army’s recent moves in downing the Israeli regime’s drones in Quneitra and Hama show the capability of the Arab country’s defensive power.

Tehran and Damascus in 2018 signed an agreement to broaden defense cooperation during a visit by General Hatami who had emphasized Tehran’s commitment to the Syrian security, the Fars news agency reported.

The defense agreement was signed after comprehensive rounds of negotiations between Iranian defense minister and Syrian officials, including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

