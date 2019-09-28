American rulers tend to lie, deceive: military advisor

TEHRAN – American politicians have a tendency to lie and deceive and they easily violate international laws and treaties, says Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military advisor to the Leader.

They are not committed to human rights, environmental rights and international law, Rahim Safavi said, ISNA reported on Friday.

“The policy of the Americans is a policy of bullying and their demand is that others should be subject to them,” he added.

The top military advisor also argued that the Americans are fully aware of Iran’s power in the region.

“Our power has improved beyond Iran’s borders,” he said. “We have transformed from a national power into a regional power and the Americans are well aware of the meaning of Iran’s influence in the region. Their pressure on Iran is a result of their frustration at our influence.”

“If one observes the events that occurred at the United Nations General Assembly over the past few days, they can recognize Iran’s logical and robust behavior towards the Americans and that Iran has become so powerful that it can withstand their pressure,” Rahim Safavi stated.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since last year, when President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal and attempted to put “maximum pressure” on the Islamic Republic

Iranian officials argue that Trump’s “maximum pressure” has produced “maximum resistance” from Iran, and that Tehran will continue to resist.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf further heightened following a September 14 attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil fields, which the Saudis and their Western allies, especially the U.S., blamed on Iran.

Iran has rejected the claim and called it a “great deceit” in line with “great pressure” campaign on the Islamic Republic.

The Islamic Republic has also warned Washington that any military action against Iran will lead to an “all-out war”.

