“Orange Days” named best at Pyongyang film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Arash Lahuti’s movie “Orange Days” was named best movie at the 17th edition of the Pyongyang International Film Festival, the Embassy of Iran in the North Korean capital announced on Friday.

The film tells the story of Aban, the only female contractor in the cutthroat and male-dominated orange harvesting industry, who enters a competition to win a large contract.

“Orange Days” has received awards in several international festivals.

It won three honors including the Grand Newcomer Award and FIPRESCI Award at the 67th Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival in Germany last November.

The star of the film, Hedyeh Tehrani, won the award for best actress at the 4th CineIran Festival, which was held in the Canadian city of Toronto last November, and Lahuti received the award for best screenwriter.

The Pyongyang International Film Festival was held from September 19 to 25.

Photo: A scene from “Orange Days” by Iranian director Arash Lahuti.

ABU/MMS/YAW