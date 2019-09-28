New plays coming to Tehran theaters

TEHRAN – Tehran theaters will be hosting three new plays “The Clock”, “Chamber Music” and “Beautiful”.

French author Emmanuel Robles’ play “The Clock” will be directed by Hamidreza Hedayati at Hafez Hall tonight.

The play is about Vanina, a young girl who stands against Alfieri, who reigns over the city by terror and corruption.

Roya Mirelmi, Susan Parvar, Nasser Ashuri, Piruz Mirzai and Ruzbeh Jafari are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until October 22.

American absurdist playwright Arthur Kopit’s “Chamber Music” will be staged by Iranian directors Mehdi Alinejad and Taha Mohammadi at the Mehregan Theater Hall on Wednesday.

The one-act play is set in 1938 and concerns eight famous women from different historical periods who all are interned in the same insane asylum.

The women believe they are author Gertrude Stein, martyr Joan of Arc, activist Susan B. Anthony, politician Queen Isabella I of Spain, pilot Amelia Earhart, silent-film actress Pearl White, explorer Osa Johnson and Constanze Mozart, the wife of the famous composer.

They have come together to represent the women of the asylum in planning for an attack they believe is soon to come from the men’s ward.

Sogand Sediqi, Sepideh Saedi, Elnaz Nabati, Hanieh Asghari and Shiva Javanmard are the members of the cast for the play, which will be on stage until October 19.

“Beautiful” by Norwegian author Jon Fosse will be directed by Khashayar Khalilkhani at the Iranian Artists Forum on Wednesday.

The play tells the story of a father who takes his family to his childhood’s village. Visiting people from the past reveals some secrets for the family.

Khalilkhani’s troupe for the play features Pantea Qadirian, Arya Tahvildar, Masud Entezari, Mohammadreza Hashemi and Armita Foruzandeh.

The play will remain on stage until October 25.

Photo: This combination photo shows the posters for plays “The Clock” (L), “Chamber Music” (C) and “Beautiful”.

ABU/MMS/YAW