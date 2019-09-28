Iran’s Ramin Tabatabaei elected as FIBA Medical Commission member

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Basketball Federation Ramin Tabatabaei has been appointed as a member of the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) Medical Commission.

“This appointment reflects your durable basketball skills, experience and commitment. With this appointment, we hope to work closely with you to develop and promote the sport around the world,” FIBA wrote in a letter sent to Tabatabaei.

FIBA Medical Commission, which was formed in 1977 and comprises membership from the five FIBA Zones. It has the responsibility of advising FIBA on medical and anti-doping matters.