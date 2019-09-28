Lavrov: U.S. violated UN Resolution 2231 endorsing the Iran nuclear deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that assaults on international law have reached at disturbing levels as he focused on the U.S. exit from the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) accord, known as the Iran nuclear agreement, according to Anadolu Agency.

“The U.S. pulled back from the JCPOA, embraced by United Nations Resolution 2231, renounced its commitments and began requesting from others to play by American principles,” Lavrov said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

In May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the JCPOA struck between Iran and world power according to which Iran was obligated to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

Lavrov said Washington has killed other UN resolutions on the Middle East.

“It suggested waiting for some sort of ‘Deal of the Century’, meanwhile it is taking unilateral decisions on Jerusalem and the Golan Heights,” he stated, alluding to Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and also accepting the Golan Heights as part of Israel.

The two-state arrangement is “essential for satisfying legitimate aspiration of the Palestinian people and providing security for Israel and the region,” he stated, however he cautioned long-awaited arrangement is “in danger” with America’s moves.

Turning to attack on Libya, the oil-rich nation that has remained plagued by strife since 2011, Lavrov said NATO individuals were bombarding the nation and “blatantly violating UN resolutions”.

NATO individuals “were also guided by the logic of their rules-based order; it resulted in the destruction of Libyan statehood,” he said, according to theindianwire.com.