Schiller to promote new album “Morgenstund” at Tehran concert

TEHRAN – The German electronic music band Schiller plans to perform tracks from the new album “Morgenstund” at a Tehran concert in November, the band has announced on its website.

“Morgenstund”, which was released in March, is the tenth studio album by Schiller,.

This will be Schiller’s third concert in Iran. The band, which is led by musician Christopher von Deylen, gave performances in the country during 2017 and 2018.

Schiller will give performances for two nights at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran on November 7 and 8.

Von Deylen composed “Berlin-Tehran” specifically to perform during his Tehran concerts in March 2018.

According to Von Deylen, Iranian rhythms characterized the piece, but no Iranian instruments were used in the “Berlin-Tehran” performances.

The performances were warmly received by Iranian concertgoers and Von Deylen said that he was happy that Iranian audiences liked his music.

Von Deylen has worked with Iranian musicians on several projects. He recorded a single track in collaboration with Iranian singer Hojjat Ashrafzadeh in September 2018.

In addition, Iranian dotar player Yalda Abbasi accompanied Schiller on its tour of Germany in May 2019.

Photo: Schiller performs a concert at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran on December 12, 2017. (Tasnim/Meqdad Madadi)

RM/MMS/YAW