Crazy Body performs “Mysterious Gift” at Canadian festival 

TEHRAN – The Iranian theater troupe Crazy Body led by director Yasser Khaseb performed “Mysterious Gift” at the IMPACT International Theater Festival, which was organized in the Canadian city of Ontario from September 24 to 29, the organizers have announced.

“Mysterious Gift” is the story of birth to death of a human being. The physical theater meets mime, puppetry and contemporary dance in this witty piece about birth, death and the relationship with the “other”.

The troupe gave two performances on September 27 and 28.

A festival in Montreal will be the next destination of the troupe. A number of workshops and meetings with Iranian and Canadian artists have also been arranged on the sidelines of the event.

Photo: Crazy Body performs “Mysterious Gift” at the IMPACT International Theater Festival in Ontario on September 27, 2019.

