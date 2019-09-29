Paper production up 2.3% in 5 months on year

TEHRAN- Production of paper in Iran rose 2.3 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22) compared to the same period of time in the previous year, IRNA reported citing the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

The ministry’s data indicated that 398,800 tons of paper have been produced during the mentioned five-month period.

Also, 307,600 tons of cardboard have been produced in the first five months of this year, rising 31.9 percent from the figure of the same time span in the past year.

Deputy Industry Minister Farshad Moqim has announced that export of papers and cardboards from Iran has risen 63 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019) from its previous year.

The official has also said that Iran’s paper and cardboard import has fallen 18 percent in the previous year.

MA/MA