International police equipment exhibition underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 18th International Police, Security and Safety Equipment Exhibition (IPAS 2019) kicked off in the capital city of Tehran on Monday, IRIB news agency reported.

The exhibition is held annually in Iran to showcase the latest technologies, accessories and equipment of the police, safety and security sectors, as well as promoting usage of safety equipment and reducing financial loss or death toll caused by accidents.

In addition to domestic participants, foreign manufacturers and traders active in safety and security industries from Germany, Italy, France, England, Australia, the Netherlands, Spain, China, India, Cyprus, Pakistan, Lebanon, Jordan, Sudan, Canada, Poland, Japan, Denmark, Austria, Iraq, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Sweden are participating in the exhibition.

Educational workshops and scientific conferences are held on the sidelines of the event along with trading negotiations room in which domestic and foreign manufacturers have the opportunity to share ideas or open up fields of cooperation.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said that today, safety and peace in society cannot be achieved without the use of advanced equipment and technologies.

Technological development has a direct impact on the community’s security; so using technological advances is a must, he added.

He went on to state that new technologies help to institutionalize legal behavior, social discipline while changing lifestyle and consumption patterns.

The event provides an opportunity for inventors and researchers to easily present their achievements, he concluded.

The exhibition, measuring 15,600 square meters, comprises 320 booths, with 312 companies as well as 21 representatives from countries around the world.

Some 62 domestic inventions from the provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Fars, Mazandaran, Ardebil, Tehran, Gilan, Markazi and Kordestan are present at the exhibition.

The IPAS exhibition runs until October 3.

