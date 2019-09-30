Iranian films to compete in New Orleans festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of four Iranian films will be screened in various sections of the 30th edition of the New Orleans Film Festival, which will be held in the U.S. city from October 16 to 23.

“Exodus”, a documentary by Bahman Kiarostami, is the highlight of the lineup.

The film is about thousands of Afghan migrants who have lined up to leave Iran as the renewed U.S. sanctions have sparked a recession, but first, they must endure interrogations at an immigration center in Tehran.

“Exodus” was named best film at the 12th Cinema Verite, Iran’s major festival of documentary films, last December.

Short films “Black Eared” by Behzad Azadi, about a young babysitter who is accused of mistreatment, and “Absent Wound” by Maryam Tafakkori, about a girl who tries to enter the forbidden zones of male activities, are also among the films.

“Gray Body” by Samaneh Shojaei, about a doctor who is visiting a roomful of psychiatric patients, will also go on screen in the short animation competition.

Over 200 films from all over the world will compete at the New Orleans Film Festival, which is an Oscar-qualifying event.

Photo: A scene from “Exodus” by Bahman Kiarostami.

ABU/YAW

